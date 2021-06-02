Dear Oppa: An Indian fan reveals how MONSTA X's Minhyuk’s smile made her become a ‘Monbebe for life’

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Preity from India dedicates her sweet letter to MONSTA X & Minhyuk. Read her letter below.

MONSTA X celebrated their sixth debut anniversary in May and released their comeback album One Of A Kind yesterday, on May 1. The album is powerful, and showcases the group in a stronger than ever before avatar with a cinematic music video of title track ‘Gambler’, while each member serves gorgeous visuals. Only five of the members - Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hynugwon, Joohoney and I.M are taking part in promotions as Shownu was announced to sit out of them, because of his heath injury.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Preity from India to MONSTA X & Minhyuk. Read her letter below.

Hi,

I am Preity from Delhi, India. I heard about this Pinkvilla Section and first thought that comes to my mind is MonstaX. On 14th May its their 6th year Debut anniversary. They already have given me full lifetime happiness. I knew MonstaX since Dramarama era. That time Everyone looked more than perfect in that Blue and Black costume at the Relay dance but Minhyuk's smile is what made me wanna learn more about MonstaX and become Monbebe for life. He's truly a sunshine to my boring life.

Especially in this phase of pandemic when life seems to be harder than ever. He teaches me how I can start a new hobby anytime I like and now i spent more time in taking care of my happiness. I love his positive vibes. He's so kind, warm and talented. He's a perfect Host, Idol, Entertainer and Artist and He looks so stunning while doing those arts cause he loves that. We all are somehow discouraged due to the virus disturbing our life but All those infinite happiness which I feel whenever I listen to his talk and that actually makes me stronger and motivated to stay calm and Joyful. What I love most about him is his honesty with us Monbebe. I feel happy when he tells us what he likes and what he don't just like we are actual friends. He strongly hate cucumber & I think whole world know that now. He's cute and caring.

As a Family, I just want him to be happy and loved by everyone forever. If any possible way this letter reaches him I just wanted to tell him he's really the sunshine of My Life and no one can ever change this Fact and we, Monbebe, will always be Your Vitamin.

Lots of Love from India.

Preity.

