Dear Oppa: An Indian fan REVEALS reasons why Hospital Playlist star Yoo Yeon Seok is 'a wonderful human being'

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Rituparna from India dedicates her sweet letter to Yoo Yeon Seok. Read her letter below.

Hospital Playlist Season 2 was amongst the highly-awaited K-dramas of 2021 for fans and it's all thanks to the heartwarming, relatable storyline as well as the exceptionally talented cast. In particular, many were excited to see the progression of our beloved Winter Garden couple: Ahn Jeong Won (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Jung Gyeol (Shin Hyun Bin). Yeon Seok, with K-dramas like Hospital Playlist and Mr. Sunshine, further solidified what a versatile performer he really is, who can make magic out of any and all characters he plays.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Rituparna from India to Yeo Yeon Seok. (Note: The letter was written in November 2020) Read her letter below:

Dear Oppa,

Before I started watching any of your dramas, I saw you in films like Old Boy, Architecture 101 and The Werewolf Boy. Funny enough, you were the antagonist/villains in all of these. Three years from then, as we are trying to cope up with the ongoing crisis, I happened to watch Hospital Playlist. I fell in love with Ahn Jeong Won and more so with the actor who portrayed Andrea.

I started searching for other dramas and then got my heart broken by the innocent yet resilient Chillbong. Then I went on to watch your other K-dramas, films and even variety shows you have appeared in. Your carefree and cheerful self, passion for acting (or any other things you do) and responsible nature towards your friends made me feel what a wonderful human being you are.

Recently I watched Mr. Sunshine, and your Koo Dong Mae absolutely stunned me. I did not, for once, feel that the same person portrayed Chillbong, Dr.Ahn and even the flirtatious basketball coach from "Mood of the Day". Looks and height aside, you are an incredibly talented actor and I feel you deserve more love and recognition. Am so glad that I know about you, Yeon Seok Oppa. All the best for your upcoming film. Waiting for Hospital Playlist 2 and looking forward to some more Mido & Parasol concerts.

Take care,

Love, Rituparna (Kolkata, India)

