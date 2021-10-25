Dear Oppa: An Indian fan’s heart was captured by Hwang In Yeop’s character in ‘True Beauty’

Hwang In Yeop is a South Korean actor. He was born on January 19, 1991 and he began his career in the modeling industry before making his screen debut with a lead role in the web series Why (2018). Soon, he made his acting debut in 2018 and appeared in a handful of television dramas, including ‘The Tale of Nokdu’ (2019), ‘True Beauty’ (2020), and ‘18 Again’ (2020).

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Lumtsula Quinn from India to Hwang In Yeop. Read her letter below.

Hello ,I'm Lumtsula Quinn from India

Dear oppa..

Firstly, know that you're so amazing and the best. Always keep up the good work and take good care for your health because your health is more important than anything else .We your fans love you tons. The moment I saw you in 'True Beauty' was the day you took over my heart .I love you so much.I always pray for your happiness. You might be caught up with a busy schedule but don't forget to have your meal on time .And don't get yourself get cold .Stay healthy. And also a small reminder, in this small world there'll be so much of love as well as hatred but always look at the good side of it and don't let the negative side affect you , instead take that as a strength to become better and prove others that you're worth everything .You deserve the best. Always be positive. Lastly, I'm your biggest yet small fan and will always support you no matter what happens. Lots of love and always best wishes...

Saranghae oppa.

From -Quinn..

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.