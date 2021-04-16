Dear Oppa: An Indian fan says ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo inspires her to be as multi talented as him every day

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Janvi Asutkar from India dedicates her sweet letter to the actor and ASTRO member, Cha Eun Woo. Read her letter below.

ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo’s gorgeous visuals and dance moves have every fan going weak in the knees. From ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’ to ‘True Beauty’, fans have loved him in his cute, boyish characters and even his acting. Currently ramping up promotions with the group for their recent album ‘All Yours’, he is also a cast member of the variety show ‘Master In The House’, where the cast visits a celebrity’s house every week, plays games, talks about their lives and much more!

Dear Cha Eun Woo oppa,

I'm so excited to write this letter to you,I've been longing to write this letter to you, and I hope my sincerity engulfs your heart. Well, I started watching Korean dramas since I was 12 years old and after watching this much cute ,handsome and baby-like actors, I found you. I have never seen such a actor who is cute and handsome at the same time and I mean it. I've watched all of your dramas and I found one thing common in all of them , it's your passion towards your character, it's your love to your work, it's your sincere devotion to your role. No matter what role you play , be it Do-kyung Soek or Park Soo Ha , you are always our cutie oppa. I thought fan-girling is kind of idiotic thing ,but now I realized that , sincere devotion towards something will surely bring success and thanks for teaching me that. You are my inspiration, who constantly motivates me to be multi-talented like you. Although you don't know me , but I'm thankful to God that we belong to the same world. My wishlist first priority includes meeting you in real life. Let's see , what future will bring!!!!!!! And yes, last but not the least.

Saranghaeyo Eun Woo oppa️. Make sure to conquer the world with your smile because just one smile is all it takes for you to make people die for you. I miss you so much that I'm rewatching your dramas now.

Love,

Janvi Asutkar, India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

