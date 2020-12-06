Dear Oppa: An Indian fan says EXO's Chanyeol & his Goblin OST 'Stay With Me' drew her into the world of K Pop

Dear Oppa: A fan from India pens a letter to EXO member Chanyeol. She reveals her journey into the K-pop world began through the singer's Stay With Me.

There is no denying that Goblin's OST Stay With Me is among the most loved songs among K-drama lovers. The song was sung by EXO member Chanyeol alongside singer Punch. Although it has been over four years since the song debuted, Stay With Me still draws music lovers. Today, as part of our Dear Oppa series, Tanya Singh from India reveals that Goblin song drew her to the EXO member, eventually making her an EXO-L. She also revealed that the singer is her inspiration in life.

Read her complete letter below:

To Chanyeol, the brightest start in the universe.

I am sitting alone in my room and I am writing this down with tears (happy) in my eyes. Your mellow voice from SSFW fills the empty corners of my room and my heart as I glance at your posters on my wall. Chanyeol, you are the greatest thing to ever happen to me.

You were the first person that caught my attention when I had just stepped into the world of K-dramas with your song Stay With Me. I fell in love with your voice immediately and I thought, who is this boy with so much life in his voice. Because of you, I became a fan of K-pop. Because of you, I became am Exo-L. Because of you, I finally learned to be happy.

All my life, I was this person who was too afraid to go after what she wants. The more I knew about you, the more I read about you and the more I saw you smile, I strived for a better life. You don't know this but your passion for things ignited the passion for my dreams in me that was dormant for many, many years. Your fearless approach towards your talent inspired me to do the same. There were days when I was depressed and the only thing that pulled me out was your smile.

You don't know how much you are loved, Chanyeol. And with this letter, I hope you get at least some idea. Your kindness is like a ray of blinding light in a very dark world. Your smile puts a million flowers to shame. Your heart is bigger than any ocean. You taught me that tough times can be passed easily if you have the right people around you.

I hope you know how precious you are to so many of us. I hope you know that you are our strength. And I hope you know we are your strength too. I don't know if you will read this but just putting these words out there is very important to me because I learned to give everything my all from you. You are my inspiration, Chanyeol. And I value your happiness over everything else. So with these final words, I will end this letter...

The rage of a thousand storms stands no chance against those who keep themselves anchored. We (your fans) are your anchor, Chanyeol. Always remember that.

Stay happy always.

Lots of smothering love,

Tanya Singh

India.

