Dear Oppa: An Indian fan says her 'role model' Park Seo Joon's Fight for My Way character 'inspired' her a lot

Park Seo Joon, a talented Hallyu star, is swiftly conjuring millions and millions of fans and that's thanks to his impressive performances, both in movies and especially, dramas. From What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and Fight for My Way to Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and Itaewon Class, if you're a fan of Korean dramas, you will most definitely have at least one Park Seo Joon show as a personal favourite.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Azna Fathima from India to Park Seo Joon. Read her letter below:

Dear Seo Joon Oppa,

Annyeong! I am Azna from India and I have been a die-hard fan of yours after watching your famous drama and one of my favourite dramas 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?'. Since then, I have always been amazed by your acting skills. And also I can't never ever forget the famous Ko Dong Man in 'Fight for My Way', which I still can't forget. Your role in that movie inspired me a lot and made me realize that anything can be done by fighting our way through all those obstacles hindering the passage. Thank you so much for inspiring me and being one of my role models. And all of the roles in each of your dramas never failed to impress me and the whole world. And also, it always hurt whenever I see you cry in your movies/dramas. It's like when you cry I cry.

And also, you are such an amazing person with brilliant talent. And I always enjoy watching your work with a happy mind. Whenever I watch your dramas, I always notice the choice of your roles which you do it in a spectacular manner and that never failed to impress me. Recently, I saw you at an award show and I was so happy to see you after a long time. And that smile of yours could really light up the whole world. Thank you for always being one of the reasons of my happiness. Can't wait for your upcoming work. Love you a lot. Let Almighty bless you. And I know it's impossible to come and see you in real life but I will always remember Ko Dong Man and Fight for My Way.

Thanking you

With love

Azna Fathima

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan from India REVEALS why Itaewon Class star Park Seo Joon is the 'King of Rom-Coms'

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Join the biggest community of K-pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-celebs! Click here to join.