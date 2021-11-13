Dear Oppa: An Indian fan says Hyun Bin's CLOY character brought positivity in face of insurmountable adversity

Hyun Bin is a name that would leave anyone's heart fluttered, not only for his impeccable looks but also for his stellar acting talent. While the handsome, talented actor has had a big contribution to the Hallyu wave for many, many years, Hyun Bin's excellent, swoon-worthy portrayal as North Korean Captain Ri Jung Hyuk in Crash Landing on You along with his passionate chemistry with Son Ye Jin drew him to an even bigger global fanbase.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Karina Lab from India to Hyun Bin. Read her letter (Note: This letter was sent on January 2, 2021) below:

Dear Hyun Bin sshi,

I was absolutely delighted to discover the world of Korean dramas with such a rich storytelling heritage, brought to the world with excellent modern techniques of writing, acting, music and all other aspects of cinematography.

What truly grabbed my attention was the all-round talent that the Korean film fraternity has, be it their writers, directors, costume makers, or actors who can not only act, but also sing, dance, and do live shows for their fans. All this harks back to an era where the art of being an actor was a holistic development of the multiple talents of the person.

This very rich combination, along with the strong positive messaging, heralds a new and exciting era of storytelling through cinema, and we are most grateful to Korea for that.

In this world of K-dramas, you shine brightly, through the interplay of your amazing skills and your deep intelligence, wrapped up beautifully in your good looks and star quality.

Your choice of roles is a reflection of that intelligence. The delicate handling of a subject as complex as Dissociative Identity Disorder in Hyde Jekyll, Me, where you brought to life the characters of Goo Seo-Jin and Robin, transforming a mental discord into a rich multidimensional human being, the "Walt Disney of Korea". Kudos to the writer Kim Ji-Woon for creating a character that the world sorely needs today, where pushing simplistic unidimensionality has become the norm. Thanks to you for breathing life into this beautiful complex character that will stay with us forever.

Moreover, you drew me into the world of video games through Memories of the Alhambra, a world that I and many other discerning mothers like me, have been battling against, because of the very real problems of video game addiction in young people. However, your portrayal of Yoo Jin-Woo was so compelling, as a dedicated CEO who with absolute personal responsibility pursues his goal of discovering the flaw in his own system, despite everybody around him branding him as mad. In following this powerful character, I discovered many elements of the logic behind video gaming, which then opened new avenues of debate on this subject, while keeping the strict vigilance required against the dangers it poses to young people.

In a world where CEOs have perfected the art of finding an escape parachute whenever trouble boils, your portrayal of Yoo Jin-Woo made a touching and lasting impression of what can also be.

Furthermore, the character of Ri Jung-Hyuk in Crash Landing on You, brought a gentle, youthful positivity in the face of insurmountable adversity, and will remain a "Lockdown Magic" as the world faced its most challenging adversity with the pandemic. The kind and sincere Hope that Ri Jung-Hyuk personified resonated strongly with the Hope that the world desperately needed at that time. In this, your co-star Son Ye-Jin beautifully complemented your efforts through her portrayal of Yoon Se-Ri. Kudos to both of you, and to your remarkable teammates.

Your amazing talents pushed me to discover your large repertoire of your works, the details of which would take months to write.

However, what is truly remarkable is your sincerity, which shines through the many layers of your acting, thus bringing to life characters that stay with you long after the show is over.

It is made possible through the dynamic collaboration between Hyun Bin the actor, and Kim Tae-Pyung the intelligent, sincere human being.

May this excellent collaboration continue to enrich our lives in the year ahead, through the very powerful tools of storytelling via cinema.

I simply, but sincerely, would like to thank you, and through you, also thank the Korean film fraternity, for making such great efforts to make a difference.

Wishing you all a very Happy New Year.

With kind regards,

Karina Lab

New Delhi, India

