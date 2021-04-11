Dear Oppa: An Indian fan says Korea is on her bucket list because of SEVENTEEN!

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, Manushi Mishra from India writes a sweet and heartwarming note to the South Korean band SEVENTEEN and Jungkook. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to Lee Min Ho and EXO and BTS, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean group SEVENTEEN. A fan from India named Manushi Mishra has reached out to the all-boy band via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear Oppa,

I am Manushi Mishra from Delhi, India. I have been a kpop fan since late 2019 and the pandemic allowed me to get deep into the CARAT fandom. I have watched all episodes of Seventeen TV and Going Seventeen. I admire your hard work and the way you motivate yourself to keep moving forward. Your catchy songs are impeccable and I adore your friendship! Your last album Semicolon album is just amazing! ＼(°o°)／

I am eagerly waiting for your Japan comeback! I am always here for you and coming to Korea is on my bucket list! I cherish your existence and I hope you stay strong, like you are, in these tough times! Saranghae Oppas, waiting!

Say the name, SEVENTEEN!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

