Dear Oppa: An Indian fan says Korea is on her bucket list because of SEVENTEEN!

In today's edition of Dear Oppa, Manushi Mishra from India writes a sweet and heartwarming note to the South Korean band SEVENTEEN and Jungkook. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.
Mumbai
Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to Lee Min Ho and EXO and BTS, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean group SEVENTEEN. A fan from India named Manushi Mishra has reached out to the all-boy band via our Dear Oppa segment.

 

Read her letter below:

 

Dear Oppa,

I am Manushi Mishra from Delhi, India. I have been a kpop fan since late 2019 and the pandemic allowed me to get deep into the CARAT fandom. I have watched all episodes of Seventeen TV and Going Seventeen. I admire your hard work and the way you motivate yourself to keep moving forward. Your catchy songs are impeccable and I adore your friendship! Your last album Semicolon album is just amazing! ＼(°o°)／

 

I am eagerly waiting for your Japan comeback! I am always here for you and coming to Korea is on my bucket list! I cherish your existence and I hope you stay strong, like you are, in these tough times! Saranghae Oppas, waiting!

 

Say the name, SEVENTEEN!

 

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan from India reveals SEVENTEEN’s songs makes her heart flutter; Says she looks up to them

 

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

 

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :Instagram, PINKVILLA

