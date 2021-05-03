Dear Oppa: An Indian fan says she believes in ‘Prince Charming’ only because of Lee Min Ho

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Malini from India to the stunning actor, Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

For a Korean culture enthusiast, watching a Lee Min Ho drama on a day one feels low, can end that day on a much better note. The actor debuted in 2003 and rose to fame with his brat-like character in Boys Over Flowers in 2009 and has taken part in many successful shows after that too - such as Coffee Prince, City Hunter, The Legend of The Blue Sea, and the recent, The King: Eternal Monarch, alongside Kim Go Eun.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Malini from India to the stunning actor, Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

Dear Mr. Lee,

I am writing this letter from another peninsular land INDIA. My first encounter with you was in the drama called "Personal Taste", which brought the urge to see you in other roles as well. Then I finally landed to the drama known to us as "The King: The Eternal Monarch", which blew my mind. I can shamelessly admit that it was you who make me again believe in the idea of "Prince Charming", well let's make it "King Charming" as you are already a responsible king over there. I was more amazed to see that even Maximus (The white horse) was aware of your warm nature.

I recently came across one of your YouTube blog where you are walking alone in streets . That video made me realize your journey towards your stardom, might be challenging enough. I even felt touched when you mentioned that you have nowhere to go as such in another video blog. Your contributions in the field of your profession is enormous.The words will be less enough to described that. You might not express your hardship, but your success is always a treat for your admirers. It will dream for me, if I ever to get to see you in my native province.

I am grateful to you for existing in the same world, where I live and thank you for smiling everyday, being caring towards your loved ones.

From

Malini

India

26years

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×