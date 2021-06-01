Dear Oppa: An Indian fan says she cherishes Kim Hyun Joong’s songs & loves his wide range of acting skills

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Juthika Das from India dedicates her sweet letter to the actor/idol Kim Hyun Joong. Read her letter below.

Kim Hyun Joong started his career in the entertainment industry by debuting with the group SS501 in 2005 and went on to start his solo career in 2011. He even forayed into acting and rose to more popularity with lead roles in classic K-Dramas such as Boys over Flowers and Playful Kiss. He is considered one of the top Hallyu actors of the early 2010s because of how successful he was - both as an actor and a singer.

His latest release is a movie called ‘Indian Pink’, which has received incredible reviews from critics at international film festivals. They applauded Kim Hyun Joong’s acting skills too!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Juthika Das from India to actor/idol Kim Hyun Joong. Read her letter below.

Dear Mr. Kim,

I don't know whether you will read this one or not, I want to greet you with all my best wishes for your upcoming online concerts. I do hope in the near future all of us can see you offline on the stage where you also enjoy your performances by yourself. Although it is almost impossible to see you in India, I wish someday it will happen.

I am a new-comer in your "World of HENECIA" and still discovering you through your art. I cherish your songs through its lyrics (searching meaning from Google) and music from album like "Haze", "New Way'', "Salt'' , "A Bell of Blessing" and also enjoy your dance moves in "Please be nice to Me", "Lucky Guy'', "Lets Party'' etc. I Also have listened to the songs sung by you in SS501. I watched the K-dramas where you have shown your wide range of skill in portraying different shades of characters (although eagerly waiting for "Indian Pink"). I also used to watch "HJ Channel", "Hyun Joong Channel", "Everyday Joong", "Music in Korea" where through different ways you are consistently trying to keep in touch with your fans and followers. I Want to thank and send my respect to your band-members, your co-musicians and all the related staff members who are helping you in your work in every aspect.

I don't know why you have mentioned yourself as "an old man" several times, you have fans from every age group. May I request you not to consider yourself as "an old one"? Your fans will love and support you till the end. So please don't judge yourself by your age in this way.

I am writing to wish you another happiest and prosperous Birthday in advance. This is my first time wishing you and I am willing to say "Many Many Happy Returns of the Day" in every coming year. So keep smiling and spread love.

I also want to apologise if I have expressed anything here rudely.

Kindly convey my love and affection to Art and Matic and Youngshim.

With all my best regards and respect,

Thanking you,

Juthika Das

INDIA

30 years

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×