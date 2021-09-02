Dear Oppa: An Indian fan of Song Joong Ki admires all the beloved characters he took on over the years

Song Joong Ki's Hallyu star position continues onwards and upwards with recent successful projects like Space Sweepers and Vincenzo being proof of the same. No matter who the character is, the 35-year-old actor masterfully treats fans with marvellous performances. For many, it's his tremendous Yoo Shi Jin act in Descendants of the Sun that made them loyal fans of the Baeksang Arts Award winning actor for life.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Noori A from India to Song Joong Ki. Read her letter below.

Dear Song Joong Ki Oppa,

I'm your huge fan all the way from India. I was introduced to kdrama recently and the first ever drama that I saw was DOTS.... and from that time I have been admiring you and your work. Either Yoo shi jin or Vicenzo or Eum seom or Ahn Kyung Woo (which I'm watching now) are all splendorous and eye-catching. Your efforts and hard work are clearly shown through your work and that inspires me to be hard working. I'm preparing for medicine and it gives me stress all day long so just for a break I watch your dramas and it really gives me relief and happiness and I'm waiting for your upcoming dramas to be my stress buster. I really hope you get all the happiness you deserve and we fans are rooting for you!!! Hwaiting!!!! Saranghae!!!

Your admirer,

Noori. A

India

Also Read: Dear Oppa: A Song Joong Ki fan from India reveals that his smile is a source of strength and happiness for her

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.