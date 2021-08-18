Dear Oppa: An Indian fan of Song Joong Ki says that his ‘million dollar smile’ makes her heart flutter

Song Joong Ki's Hallyu star position continues onwards and upwards with recent successful projects like Space Sweepers and Vincenzo being proof of the same. No matter who the character is, the 35-year-old actor masterfully treats fans with marvellous performances. For many, it's his tremendous Yoo Shi Jin act in Descendants of the Sun that made them loyal fans of the Baeksang Arts Award winning actor for life.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Diya Paul from India to Song Joong Ki. Read her letter below.

Dear oppa,

I'm Diya from India. I hope u are healthy and safe. You're the one of the reasons for my happiness. The first time I saw you in DOTS, I just fell in love with you and your character, and from then I just can't get over you. Your million dollar smile makes me smile and my heart flutters. You are one of my sources of inspiration and motivation. Every character that u played till now is just perfect. I can never imagine any other one playing those particular character better than you. I know that you don't know me, but I just wanna say I'm a girl who is crazy over you and wants to meet you once in my life.

And I hope that you'll visit India soon to meet many of your fans, including me.

Lastly I just pray to god that may you get all the happiness,and may you get the bestest of everything.

Saranghae oppa

Your sweetie

Diya Paul

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.