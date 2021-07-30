Dear Oppa: An Indian fan of Song Joong Ki wishes him well and hopes to visit Korea soon to see him

Song Joong Ki is a versatile actor under History D&C Entertainment. He rose to fame through the 2010 historical coming-of-age drama "Sungkyunkwan Scandal" and the variety show "Running Man" as one of the original cast members. Since then, he played a diverse spectrum of roles in the television series, as well as the box office hits "A Werewolf Boy" and "The Battleship Island", both of which are on the list of highest-grossing films in South Korea. SInce then, he has been praised for his notable roles in dramas such as ‘Innocent Man’, ‘Descendants of the Sun’, ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ and his recent superhit drama ‘Vincenzo’ where he played the anti-hero Italian speaking Korean mafia with a vengeance.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Minakshi Dubey from India to Song Joong Ki. Read her letter below.

Dear oppa,

I am writing this letter to you with lots of love to you ...I first watched you in descendents of the sun..and since then I am your fan️...and now the only aim of my life is to study hard as I can and get success in my life ...earn a lots of money and then come to visit korea to meet or atleast see you...until then please take good care of yours...stay handsome , stay cute , stay young and stay healthy my bigg boss oppa...

Saranghae...️

From your indian fan

Minakshi Dubey

Country — India

State —madhya pradesh

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.