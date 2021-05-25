Dear Oppa: An Indian fan talks about the beauty that Seo In Guk’s voice & eyes holds

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Divya from India dedicates her sweet letter to the actor Seo In Guk. Read her letter below.

Seo In Guk made his comeback to the small screen alongside Park Bo Young in the on-going fantasy-romance drama ‘Doom At Your Service’. He first entered the entertainment industry as a singer by winning the reality show ‘Superstar K’ in 2009. He then forayed into acting and is widely known for his roles in Reply 1997, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, Shopping King Louie and more. His acting has always been top-notch, couple with his attractive visuals.

His intense yet fun acting has drawn in more attention from the viewers, especially in his current drama where he plays the role of a supernatural being called Doom or Destruction, Myul Mang.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Divya from India to the actor, Seo In Guk. Read her letter below.

Dear Seo In Guk Oppa!

After watching your hit drama "The Smile Has Left Your Eyes" I fell in love with you at first sight! And I don't regret it! Though the ending shattered my heart into pieces, I fell in love with how much of a versatile actor you are! It was unbelievable that you are another person off set and that you were so immersed in the role that I couldn't tell that you were genuinely acting it out, it was so impressive! Having watched the drama I soon started to expect seeing you in more works so I dug deep and binge watched all of your works, including the currently airing ‘Doom At Your Service’! No other actor would've been fit for the character better than you, Seo In Guk oppa! Another thing which I love the most is your eyes, they are so sparkling and feels like it's full of emotions and depth, it feels like you convey so many of your emotions just through your eyes and I can't stop falling for it!

The fact that attracted me more towards you is your beautiful voice! I know I might've been too late to find this out but I was shocked when I got to know that you can sing too, and that too, so beautifully! What can you not do? I'm always amazed! I wish I could tell you this if we happen to meet but you really make my day better whenever I look at you! Hope to see you in more works.

Seo In Guk Oppa, Fighting!

Love from India, Divya!

