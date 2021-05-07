Dear Oppa: An Indian fan talks about finding Song Joong Ki in her toughest times; Pens a lovely poem for him

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Honna Tunga from India to the talented actor, Song Joong Ki. Read her letter below.

Creating a beautiful chaos with his crime-thriller Vincenzo, actor Song Joong Ki has overtaken every other actor in the Korean industry currently. He even ranked No. 1 on the Actor Brand Reputation Rankings in May (for the duration of April to May). With his suave looks, Italian accent, and godly visuals, he made his way into fans' hearts yet again after stealing them as a Captain in Descendants of the Sun.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Honna Tunga from India to the talented actor, Song Joong Ki. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppa,

A warm hug to you from your warmest fan from India. It was that time I was introduced to Korean Dramas when the toughest phase started across the world. I always got to watch clips of Descedants of the sun from one of the social media but was never aware of the drama name. May be i did not put an effort to identify it. Now that i know you as the dashing Army Captain Yoo Shin-jin in DOTS (Descendants of the sun).

Your humbleness, calmness and the spark in your eyes are admirable. Thank you so much for making my days much better and stress free in this tough phase. Your character as Vincenzo is cool and can't take off my eyes looking at you. May god give you long life and keep entertaining us always. Wish you many success and happiness. I wish we cross our paths one day and trust me now my travel bucket list has Seoul as must visit place.

A small pen down to you from your die hard fan :

I gaze at the stars and that's exactly how you shine

I admire the breeze and that's exactly how you breathe

I rejoice the rain and that's exactly how you smell

I cherish the moon and that's exactly how you look

Yours lovingly,

Honna Tunga

Mysuru, India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

