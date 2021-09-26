Dear Oppa: Indian fan thanks The Heirs alum Lee Min Ho the light of her life

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean actor Lee Min Ho. A fan from India named Isha has reached out to the star via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Hello Lee Min Ho Oppa..

How are you? I hope you are well.

I'm Isha and I'm from India living in a city of Pondicherry.Im your biggest fan.May god always shower blessings on you. Always shine like a sun and be handsome and healthy always. Although I don't know whether you read this letter or not, I am still writing my feelings in the hope that you will read it. It has been 4 years since I first saw your movie. I don't know how time flies so fast with you. Whenever I feel sad or depressed there is only you, your dramas and videos which always motivates me. You are the Moon of my light. Moon brightens in the night. It is true that I truly fell in love with you saranghae oppa.In my lifetime there will be a day when I will meet you for sure.Stay Safe and Stay Healthy forever .

