Dear Oppa: An Indian fan thanks Lee Min Ho for being the reason of her mom’s happiness in a touching letter

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Sukhvindar Kaur Chadda from India dedicates her sweet letter to the actor Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: June 3, 2021 09:09 am
Lee Min Ho at the premiere of Battle of Incheon: Operation Chromite in 2016 Actor Lee Min Ho at the movie premiere of Battle of Incheon: Operation Chromite in 2016. (Pic Credits: News1)
When people say celebrities have the power to change a life, they really do. From singers to actors to athletes, public figures inspire and motivate people like no other. One such person who has been influencing people and making them smile, is the Korean actor Lee Min Ho. He celebrated his 15th debut anniversary in May. Unbeknown to him, he has inspired many people to smile, laugh, love, be loved, and even became a friend forever, through all his dramas. Termed as the Hallyu King, he has great shows such as ‘Boys over Flowers’, ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’, ‘The Legend of The Blue Sea’ and more in his roster. 

 

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sukhvindar Kaur Chadda from India to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

 

Dear Mr. Lee,

 

I would like to thank you for making my mom happy at the time of the pandemic. She is an introvert and mostly busy with household chores. She never tells us but sometimes I can see the worry and stress on her face. During the pandemic when we were busy with our work from home she was alone in a house full of people. She doesn't have friends whom she could call and talk to. 

 

At that time I was a fan of Kdramas and being her daughter I too am an introvert so I could understand how she felt. So I introduced you to her and believe me if I say that she fell in love with you. I mean not literally but she loved watching you. After the day's work is over she takes her phone and sits in one corner and watches you showing your magic on screen. You made her smile and enjoy. She is not that educated but she reads the subtitles and tries to understand.

 

You're her favourite hero. She watched "Faith" twice, even "The Eternal Monarch". You're a magician that made her smile and I would be grateful for that. 

 

Thank You so much,

 

Yours,

Sukhvindar Kaur Chadda. 

 

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

