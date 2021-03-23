Dear Oppa: An Indian fan thanks Running Man members for filling her life with laughter during her tough times

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Nivi from India dedicates her sweet letter to the Running Man cast members. Read her letter below.

Started in 2010, Running Man is one of the longest running variety shows and is still going strong. The show's concept is about the cast and the guest celebrities completing missions at various places to win a race. The members of the cast include, Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Jee Seok-jin, Kim Jong-kook, Lee Kwang-soo, Song Ji-hyo, Jeon So-min, and Yang Se-chan. It has had guests such as Kang Han Na, Yoon Bo Mi, and even professional sports players!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Nivi from India to the Running Man cast members. Read her letter below

Hello Running Man Members,

I am Nivi From India. I love all the Running Man members very much. Yoo Jea Suk oppa, Jee Soek Jin oppa, Kim Jong Kook oppa, Haha oppa, Sechan oppa, Ji Hyo unnie and Somin unnie, thanks a lot and love you all.

When I was going through tough times and got depressed, I started watching RM and got over my tough and sad times without my knowledge. Even now if I open my FB , I will get popped up with RM videos only.

Running Man is the first variety show which I started watching in korean but now I am watching so many shows like 2 Days 1 Nights, Knowing Brothers, Lifebar, Infinite challenge, Home alone, Happy together, How do you play, Moms dairy, Return of Superman(still many are there) etc........ not only variety shows but I know some of the athletes who represent Korea due to RM only like football player Park Ji-sun, baseball player Ryu Hyun Jin, Figure Skater Cha jun hwan ( because he mentioned jihyo as his ideal type) and volleyball player kim yoeng koung.

I hope you all are doing well and making sweet memories to think about when you remember your olden days later. wishing you all the very best and thanking you guys for helping me in my most tough times.I laughed a lot forgetting all my worries.

LOVE YOU ALL GUYS

With Love,

Nivi

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

