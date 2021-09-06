Dear Oppa: An Indian fan thanks Song Kang for showing the true meaning of love through his acting

Song Kang is an actor managed by Namoo Actors. He studied Film Arts at Konkuk University. In 2015, he appeared as the main lead in the short series, ‘Hello Spring’. Song Kang made his TV debut with a supporting role in the 2017 romantic comedy series, ‘The Liar and His Lover’. At the beginning of his career in 2017, he acted in two music videos, The Ade’s ‘Sweet Summer Night’ and Suran's ‘Love Story’. Since 2017, he has played in small roles until 2019, when he was cast in ‘Love Alarm’. In 2018, he was nominated for the Male Rookie Award at the 12th SBS Entertainment Awards.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Adyasha from India to Song Kang. Read her letter below.

To my one and only oppa Song kang. I know this letter won't reach you but there is no harm in writing a letter to you. From your role in Beautiful vampire to Sweet home you are really a versatile actor. Ur acting in love alarm just touched my heart. U are such an amazing actor who suits every role. In love alarm you taught me about true love and it can happen any time. U enable me to find my true inner self. Ur every movie is just memorable for lifetime. Saranghae.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.