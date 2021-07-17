Dear Oppa: An Indian fan thanks Yoo Yeon Seok for making her feel positive & believes he is truly versatile

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Khushboo from India dedicates her sweet letter to the talented actor, Yoo Yeon Seok. Read her letter below.

One cannot imagine Hospital Playlist without any of its five protagonists, but one certainly cannot imagine the series without its charming and lovable Dr Ahn Jeong Won, played by the very talented Yoo Yeon Seok. Arguably one of the finest actors in the business, Yoo Yeon Seok has proven his impeccable talent in various roles ranging from the melodrama-romance Dr Romantic 1 to the historical romance drama Mr Sunshine! The talented actor has reprised his charismatic character in season 2 of Hospital Playlist and we are loving every bit of it.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Khushboo from India for the talented actor Yoo Yeon Seok. Read her letter below.

Dear Andrea,

I am very happy and excited to share this letter with you, I just want to tell you that the way you portray Andrea make me feel positive about life, relationship & friendship. I like the whole cast of Hospital Playlist but I just fell in love with your character.

I am a big fan of Korean dramas, watching them for quite some time now. I saw you in Dr Romantic first as Doctor and simply liked you. But after watching Hospital Playlist, Warm & Cozy I got to say that you are not just handsome but truly talented n versatile, you are the reason I started watching Hospital Playlist as I saw the video from the last episode love confession & simply fell for it. And I am very glad for the same.

Watching Hospital Playlist makes me smile especially watching you with your squad and winter ️garden. Music is also very good, just one request from you please sing one OST as I came to know about good singing from ep 10. I am a big fan of you

Regards,

Khushboo

ALSO READ: Yoo Yeon Seok's sweet BTS reference in the premiere episode of Hospital Playlist 2 has ARMY swooning

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well. Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×