Dear Oppa: A Indian fan thinks THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo is 'the best cutie in this universe'

Debuting in December 2017 as a part of the South Korean boy group THE BOYZ with the lead single ‘Boy’ from their debut EP ‘The First’, Sunwoo is the main rapper and a vocalist in the group. Prior to his debut with the group, Sunwoo had participated in ‘High School Rapper’, a survival hip-hop show, known as the high school counterpart of Mnet’s ‘Show Me The Money’ and ‘Unpretty Rapstar’.

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Ashmita from India to THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo. Read their letter below.

Dear Sunwoo,

Kim Sunwoo, you are the cutest and sweetest person I have ever seen. I remember your dialogue which was "Power of K, K is Kim Sunwoo". Yes, you have the power to shake the whole stage with your raps. Oh! How badly I want to meet you in person. You are the best cutie in this universe. Your cute smile is enough to give me a heart attack. It's just been a month since I came to know you but now you are my heartthrob. I promised myself that you are the first and last K-pop idol I will ever love. It's definitely true that the 'sun rises when you start rapping'. I don't know what to say or write here. Anyways, love to you as well as to all other members of THE BOYZ. Always stay healthy Oppa. I fell in love with you after watching your powerful dances in ‘Road to Kingdom’. Now I am in class 9 and I will work hard so that I get to meet you one day.

TheB Forever

Saranghae Oppa

Ashmita