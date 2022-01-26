Dear Oppa: An Indian fan wishes good health and happiness for ASTRO’s MJ

MJ is a South Korean singer-songwriter, composer, actor, and model. He debuted as the main vocalist for the boy group ASTRO in 2016, and sang his first OST ‘You’re My Everything’ for the drama ‘My Only One’ in 2019. MJ went on to make his theatre debut in 2020 as ‘Jamie’ in the musical ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’. In November 2021, MJ became the first idol to ever win first place on SBS’s ‘The Trot Show’.

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Titikhya Mallick from India to ASTRO’s MJ. Read her letter below.

Dear MJ Oppa,

I don't know whether you will ever get a chance to read this letter or not, but I have so many things to say to you.

From the moment I first saw you, I fell in love with you. I love you more than I ever loved anyone. I know it is very hard for me to see your concert and meet with you at least even for a minute. You will never know how much I wanted to see you, to be with you by your side as an AROHA. It hurts knowing that you don't even know about my existence. But, I know about you, what your favourite colour is, your favourite food, your personality. I promised myself that you are the first and last K-Pop idol that I will ever love and ASTRO is the one and only K-Pop group that I will ever love and I will always be there to support all of you. I love you so much. I have watched all of your dramas from: ‘To be continued’ to ‘Find me if you can’. You are such a wonderful person with many talents. With every day that goes by, I fall for you even more than before. The most precious person for me is you and, secondly, all the other ASTRO members. I am your greatest fan and the greatest AROHA. Whenever I am upset for whatever reason may be, I listen to your melodious and beautiful songs and see your cute, handsome and cheerful face's photos and forget about all my sadness. Seeing your face makes my day go better. Your jokes, smile, voice, cuteness, funny behaviour...makes you different from all others. Wishing good health and happiness to you and also to the other members of ASTRO. Fighting for you and ASTRO. Thank you MJ Oppa, Eunwoo Oppa, Sanha Oppa, MoonBin Oppa, Rocky Oppa and JinJin Oppa for your existence. Your existence means everything to me.

Josimhaseyo, anjeonhaseyo. Dadeul Saranghae. Annyeong Oppas.

AROHA FOREVER.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: An Indian fan pens heartfelt birthday wishes to ASTRO’s MoonBin