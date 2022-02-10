Dear Oppa: A Indian fan writes a letter to ‘Squid Game’ star Park Hae Soo

Park Hae Soo is a South Korean actor, best known for his roles in the 2017 series ‘Prison Playbook’ and ‘Squid Game’ in 2021. The actor made his musical theatre debut in 2007 with ‘The Strongest Comedy Mister Lobby’, and went on to make his television debut with the MBC series ‘God of War’ in 2012. Following this, the actor made his film debut in 2014 with ‘The Pirates’. Park Hae Soo received international recognition after his role as Cho Sang Woo in ‘Squid Game’.

Today’s sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Saima from India to actor Park Hae Soo. Read her letter below.

Dearest Park Hae Soo Oppa,

Just like almost everyone else, the first K-drama I watched was ‘Squid Game’. While others saw the bad in Cho Sang Woo, I chose to believe the good in him. ‘Squid Game’ might be a thrilling and dark series for others, but for me, it was an opportunity to have found you and then love you ever since! And after watching it, I knew I’d watch all other K-dramas you starred in. Then I landed upon ‘Prison Playbook’! Watching it, oh my God! My first reaction to Kim Je Hyuk was ‘Saranghae Oppa!’ The innocence & shyness with so much kindness in your heart just melted mine. You made me fall for you, and all the fictional characters you played to date.

I discovered your interviews, behind the scene clips on the internet, your photoshoots and now you seem surreal to me! You have an energy so fascinating and I adore you so much. Be it the hottie, Lee Chan Woo in ‘By Quantum Physics: A Nightlife Venture’ or the cutest detective in the world, Cha Jae Hwan in ‘Chimera’, I wish I could meet you in this lifetime!

I hope these words reach out to you. Just stay the same, mesmerizing and charming. Can’t wait to watch you in ‘Money Heist Korea’ and fall for you, infinity times again!

Your Indian fan for life,

Saima