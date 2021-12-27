Dear Oppa: Indian fan writes moving letter to Cha Eun Woo, explains why she relates to the show True Beauty

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented actor and singer Cha Eun Woo. A fan from India named Ishita Dey has reached out to the idol via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear Cha Eun Woo,

I still cannot believe that I am writing this letter to you! It’s like a dream come true for me!

To be honest, I was never into KDramas but lately when my cousin sister suggested I watch “true Beauty”, I couldn’t resist myself! I have been starstruck by your passion, dedication and love for what you do. My hands are still trembling while writing this letter and you cannot even imagine how much respect and love we all have for you! I wish to meet you one day and currently, I am at a loss of words to describe my longing for you! My heart is fluttering and I couldn’t stop thinking about You! I just have one wish for this Christmas…somehow this letter reaches you! When I told my best friend that how much I admire Cha Eun Woo and wish to meet him in person, she told me that as if he is going to listen to your feelings but I know things happen when you want it to happen from within. This might seem very childish and idiotic but I have realized how it feels to admire someone so much so that you cannot even sleep. You motivate me to work hard towards my goals every day and your songs are my solace. Your deadly smile gives me positive vibes all throughout the day although I know that you might never know about how I feel! From the past few weeks, I have only seen you in my dreams! I could resonate with True beauty as I am in grade 12 too! Whenever I am smiling without any reason little do they know that it’s the charisma of your smile! Wish You all the love and positive energy to achieve your Dreams!

Much Love to You

Dear Cha Eun Woo

Ishita Dey, India

