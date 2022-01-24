Dear Oppa: An Indian fanboy loved Kim Soo Hyun’s character in ‘My Love from the Star’

South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun made his television debut in 2007 with the family sitcom ‘Kimchi Cheese Smile’, and after that, there was no looking back. Throughout the years, Kim Soo Hyun has established himself as one of South Korea’s most beloved actors, with his roles in ‘Dream High’ (2011), ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’ (2012), ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ (2020), and more. His latest role was in the 2021 drama, ‘One Ordinary Day’.

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Aakash Malik from India dedicates his sweet letter to Kim Soo Hyun. Read his letter below.

Dear Kim Soo Hyun-ssi,

You are my all-time favourite actor. I love other actors or actresses too, but my love for you is increasing day by day by watching your dramas. I know you since I watched Love from Another Star, I love your acting and after It’s okay not to be okay, I became your fan. I am looking forward to all your projects to watch.

You're such a sweet person, and according to your journey you're hard working and kind too. I hope that you work again with Jun Jihyun. She is one of my favourite actresses.

I started Kdramas just a few months ago and fell in love with them.

Their heart touching storyline, amazing characters with sweet & funny comic moments. They're the best drama to watch to forget about your busy and stressful daily life.

As a K fanboy, I love Korean dramas, music, food, culture, language, in short everything. I love Kdramas and Korean things so much, that nowadays I am learning Korean and want to settle down in Korea. And I want your autograph and a picture with you and all other my favourite stars.

Sarangh-aeyo Mang-tae ssi and Do min joo ssi. I wish, you always keep your successful journey and stay healthy and happy in your life. Phaiting !

Thank You

Aakash Malik

