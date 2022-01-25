Dear Oppa: An Indian fangirl fell for Woo Do Hwan’s acting in ‘Tempted’
In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Sohini Nanda from India dedicates her sweet letter to Woo Do Hwan. Read her letter below.
Dear Oppa,
You're one of the most prodigious and talented actors and I've become a fan ever since I saw your performance in ‘Tempted’ as Kwon Si Hyeon. I’ve loved seeing you on the big screen as well. Your performance has always been exceptionally good, even in ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’. Not only are your perfect smile and beautiful eyes the reason why I've fallen for you but also your acting has always made me pay vigorous attention to you. The character build-up and your chemistry with Eun Tae Hui were really good. Keep up the good work and may life bring you all the success you deserve. Lots of love to you Oppa and hope you read my letter someday. Fighting!
Your fan,
Sohini Nanda
