Dear Oppa: Indian fans reveals how Park Hyung Sik’s dramas influenced her life

Updated on Oct 18, 2021 02:23 PM IST  |  12.3K
   
Dear Oppa: Park Hyung-sik
Dear Oppa: Indian fans reveals how Park Hyung Sik’s dramas influenced her life
Advertisement

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean actor Park Hyung-sik. A fan from India named Suchismita Dattababi has reached out to the actors via our Dear Oppa segment.

 

Read her letter below:

Dear Park Hyung-sik oppa, 

I first saw you in strong women do bong soon. You were so adorable and cute in that drama I didn’t feel like you were acting. Then I saw you in hwarang and started rooting for you unknowingly. I have seen all your dramas and movies and short films including two lights but cha dal bong from "what happens to my family" influenced me. The constant struggles to find a proper job for yourself and never giving up on your dreams and giving a message it is okay to be a little late in achieving your dramas. I was eagerly waiting for your discharge from military and Looking forward to your next work "happiness".

 

Saranghaeyo oppa

Love 

Suchismita 

 

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A BTS ARMY from India lists down reasons why she's thankful to each member of the cherished septet

 

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

 

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Advertisement

Credits: Getty Images


Comments
Anonymous : Park Hyung Sik é um dos grandes atores coreanos que o Brasil ama ! Espero poder assisti-lo . Ele já menciona #Happiness em seu Instagram pessoal e isso me deixou muito feliz ♥️
REPLY 0 8 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All