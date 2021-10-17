Dear Oppa: Indian fans reveals how Park Hyung Sik’s dramas influenced her life

Over the past few weeks, some endearing letters have made their way to our inbox. From letters for Start-Up star Kim Seon Ho to letters to pop band NCT, EXO and TXT, our inbox has been full of love. Now we’ve also received a letter for the multi-talented South Korean actor Park Hyung-sik. A fan from India named Suchismita Dattababi has reached out to the actors via our Dear Oppa segment.

Read her letter below:

Dear Park Hyung-sik oppa,

I first saw you in strong women do bong soon. You were so adorable and cute in that drama I didn’t feel like you were acting. Then I saw you in hwarang and started rooting for you unknowingly. I have seen all your dramas and movies and short films including two lights but cha dal bong from "what happens to my family" influenced me. The constant struggles to find a proper job for yourself and never giving up on your dreams and giving a message it is okay to be a little late in achieving your dramas. I was eagerly waiting for your discharge from military and Looking forward to your next work "happiness".

Saranghaeyo oppa

Love

Suchismita

