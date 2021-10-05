Dear Oppa: An Indian FANTASY congratulates SF9 on their fifth year of being a multi talented group

SF9 is a South Korean boy group formed by FNC Entertainment and the company's first dance boy group. Consisting of nine members, the group debuted on October 5, 2016 with the release of their first single album, ‘Feeling Sensation’. Besides being amazing vocalists, dancers and visuals, the group also has some exceptional actors such as Rowoon, Chani, Hwiyoung, Dawon, Zuho, Inseong and Jaeyoon.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Swapnika from India to SF9. Read her letter below.

Dear SF9, Congratulations on your 5th Anniversary. You have brought a lot of happiness and smiles in my life. It has been more than a year since I have become a FANTASY and all thanks to that one ad of 'Summer Breeze' MV. It was the best decision of my life that I didn't skip it. That is when my journey as a Fantasy began. From then, I have done all the crazy things as a fangirl that I never imagined I'd do. I know, Your journey until now has never been easy. Even though the things didn't go as wished, you never gave up and taught me to never give up. It may be exaggerating to hear but your music and videos are the only things that keep me going everyday and I gain strength just by looking at your faces. You never made me feel like this love is one-sided. Your love and affection towards the Fandom has always been reciprocated through your kind words and actions. From your healing Vlives to daily updates, you never miss a chance of giving us comfort despite having busy schedules. Although facing tough times for all these years, you have stood up together and chose to stay together. I often regret that I didn't get to know about you guys sooner. I might not have been there with you at your initial time of your journey but I promise I will support you regardless of highs and lows. To our Youngbin who doesn't laugh much, Inseong who doesn't know what a lie is, Jaeyoon who takes hours to say bye, Dawon who is fantasy's Lee SekGwi, Rowoon who aced winking, Zuho who got rejected by Siri, Bixby and Giga genie, YooTaeyang who is an expert in hair drying, Hwiyoung whose skin is made of denim, Chani who uses a pager, I wish you guys all the success and happiness. One day I'll attend your concert and meet you!

Love,

Swapnika Ratnala

India

Also Read: SEVENTEEN members look attractive and comfortable in the new concept images for ‘Attacca’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.