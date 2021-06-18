Dear Oppa: An Indian Garnet recalls her journey of stanning Samuel; Expresses how highly inspiring he is

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Chinmayee from India dedicates her sweet letter to Korean-American singer Kim Samuel. Read her letter below.

Kim Samuel, known mostly just as Samuel, was a part of the hip hop group 1Punch in 2015. After the group disbanded, he participated in the reality show Produce 101’s season 2. However, he reached the top 20 but couldn’t make it to the finals and then the journey of his solo career started. The singer recently shared that he is working on a new song and album. This news has many Garnets excited because it has been almost three years since the singer’s last release, his repackaged album ‘Teenager’.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Chinmayee from India to the Korean-American singer Kim Samuel. Read her letter below.

Hi, Samuel!

I don't know whether you'll get to see this letter or not but let's just assume that you're reading this right now. Though it's kind of an impossible thing, but I still wanna keep hope even if it's 1% out of 100.

Well , mostly you'd have heard that Garnets got to know you from "Sweet Revenge - 2" or through your songs like "Sixteen". But that is not the same with me.

I actually got to know you from a YouTube short video. I still remember the date, it was January 5 , 2021. I watched one video of yours in which there were images of you, from your childhood to teenage one. I thought that you were some Korean actor and you looked so handsome that I screen recorded that video.

I thought that you must be 25 or 27 but you look like 17 or 18. You know, mostly the Korean actors look like 19 or 20 but they'd actually be 27 or 30. I thought that must be the same case for you too. After a few days, on 15th January, while I was checking my Gallery , I came across that video and decided to search for you in Google.

I got to know that you were actually a K-pop Idol and it was quite shocking because I thought you to be a Korean actor. What shocked me more was that you were 18 ?! I was like "Oh My God!" I said to myself "Finally, I can have a crush on someone who is near my age." I said this because I was 14 years old and you were 18 so there was only a gap of 4 years.

Then, I slowly started reading about you and got to know that you've actually been into the K-pop world since 11 (I'm talking about the time you debuted on "Seventeen TV" show ). I was surprised! Like how can an 11 year old boy do these things?! Reading more about more about you gave me hope that I can also do anything I want to! I was always confused whether writing Novels at the age of 14 was alright ? But I was sure, once I saw that that if you can become an K-pop Idol at such an early age, then why can't I become a Novelist?!

You gave me hope in my life ! And I want to thank you a lot for that. Then I came across your song "Sixteen" and I was like this song is "Awesome!" I loved it! You being a 16 year old boy and doing such an amazing MV was fabulous!

Then I saw your birth date and it was 17th January, 2002. I didn't have time to prepare something special for you so I just made a drawing of yours and also wrote a poem for you. I even wished you both in Korean time and Indian time on Instagram (from a new account which I had made on 16th January, it's @_kimsamuel_09, it's still there and I post a lot of things, of course different ones from others). Though you couldn't have possibly marked that because you're a great star and I understand that you're busy!

After your birthday, I was busy with my finals so I didn't have enough time to get to know you more. These days, I'm watching a lot of your interviews and getting to know you more. I love your personality, your shyness, your cuteness! I love everything about you so never change it.

Being a Garnet, I feel very proud of you Samuel! Never feel that you're not doing much hardwork or something like that. Being 19 years old and reaching upto this height (I mean achievement) is amazing! Not only me but your Dad, Mom, Susie and all Garnets do feel very proud of you and love you a lot!

Yesterday only I saw your video and my respect and love for you even grew more. It happened so, I was watching one of your interviews (which is actually from 3 years ago) after you released your video album : "Sixteen". When asked, whether you want to become 16 forever or an adult, you answered 'An Adult'. My heart melted when you said the reason. You said that "I want to become an adult because every time I go overseas it's my mother paying for the ticket fair. I wish to become an adult so I can pay for my own ticket at least once." Hearing you say this, I felt like I made the right choice by becoming one of your Garnets!

Here, I end this letter and I wish you a lot of blessings so that you can achieve a lot more in the future!

Love you a lot, Kim Samuel! I'll do a lot of hard work so that I can meet you in South Korea and if possible please come to India. You'd love this place and there are a lot of Garnets waiting here to meet you!

From your lovely Garnet,

Chinmayee!

(P.S. I'm learning Korean these days so that I can watch your Korean interviews which aren't translated. I hope I'll be able to learn it along with my studies!)

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

