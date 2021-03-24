Dear Oppa: An Indian Garnet sends best wishes to Samuel; loves him for how hard-working he is

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, a fan from India dedicates her sweet letter to the Korean-American singer and actor Kim Samuel. Read her letter below.

Kim Samuel, mostly known as Samuel, is a Korean-American singer and actor. He made his singing debut in 2015 with a hip hop duo called 1Punch, which then was disbanded when the other member signed with YG. He made his solo debut in 2017 and has been acting in quite a few dramas such as Sweet Revenge, etc.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by a fan from India to the Korean-American actor Kim Samuel. Read her letter below

Dear Samuel,

How are you? I hope that you are doing good as we can see that these days you are really working hard for your new album in order to give us good music and so we can't wait to hear it too. I came to know about you from 'Revenge Note 2' and soon after I got to know that you are a K-Pop artist too. Your first-ever song which I listened to and my most favorite is 'Sixteen' which eventually made me a Garnet. Your journey of 'Produce 101' has taught me to keep going even if I don't get what I want every time, with more energy, interest, and positivity. You've taught me to not give up on my dreams, to keep working hard, and to keep improving myself. I really admire you as an Idol and as an Actor and take you as my inspiration.

Thank you for all the love that you have given us, your loving Garnets. Thank you for whatever you've done for us till now and whatever that you'll be doing in the future. When things don't turn out well, don't be hard on yourself and just keep on trying and we know, you'll make it. Always remember that you've made your mom, sister, mango, me along with the whole Garnet fandom, and most importantly, your dad proud and we all love you and are always here to support you come rain or shine. May God bless you with good health and happiness. May all of your dreams and wishes come true and may you achieve greater heights in your career.

Eagerly looking forward to your new album and sending you the best wishes for the same.

P.S. I have a question for Seo-Robin, 'Do you still have the bracelet that Oh-Jina gave you?'

Samuel, I hope you get to see this.

One of your Garnet --

~ I.R.

(INDIA)

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

