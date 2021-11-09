Dear Oppa: An Indian girl’s ‘favourite thing about herself’ is being Hwang In Yeop’s fan

Hwang In Yeop is a South Korean actor. He was born on January 19, 1991 and he began his career in the modeling industry before making his screen debut with a lead role in the web series Why (2018). Soon, he made his acting debut in 2018 and appeared in a handful of television dramas, including ‘The Tale of Nokdu’ (2019), ‘True Beauty’ (2020), and ‘18 Again’ (2020).

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Damini from India to Hwang In Yeop. Read her letter below.

To my dear Hwang In Youp,

I am Damini from India, the one girl who loves you most from the millions of people who admire you the most. I love that I'm your fan girl. That's the favourite thing about myself, it's funny but it's a trait I love about myself being your fan girl. I cannot express my happiness when I feel just by watching you. Though you have not acted in many dramas, for me True Beauty will always be in my heart because the way you portrayed your emotions not just touched my heart but you made a special place in everyone's heart. You have inspired me to live my dreams facing all the hurdles, you just proved that age is just a number and we can live our dreams whenever we want to. You told us to live the way we want, free spirited. You cannot just imagine your impact in my life. I just glow like a starlight when I listen to you sing just like your song starlight. I'm not only the one who loves you, there are millions of people who admire you because you are such a natural idol because it's just real you being yourself in whatever you do. I wish you all the happiness and love which you deserve. I really am waiting for your new upcoming dramas with a lot of excitement! Lots of love from me and India! You will always be my favourite. I wish to see you forever and ever because you are just my favourite star who should always shine brightly! Stay healthy and keep smiling because you are the best when you smile.

From Damini

Your loving fan from India.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.