Dear Oppa: An Indian Hottest found 2PM through Ok Taecyeon’s role in ‘Vincenzo’

2PM is a South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment. The group is composed of six members: Jun. K (formerly known as Junsu), Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung. Originally a seven-piece group, former member and leader Jaebeom temporarily left the group due to controversies that stemmed from his posts in MySpace in 2009 before being announced to have left both the band and the agency in early 2010.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Aishwarya Anand from India to 2PM. Read her letter below.

Dear 2PM,

Hello, my name is Aishwarya Anand, 20 years old fangirl or I should say Hottest from India.

I have recently started watching kdramas and in May end I watched Vincenzo. And to be honest I just fell in love with Ok Taecyeon(hottest villain). To get more information about him I searched about him on Google and came to know about the beast group, 2PM. Then I searched about the group and got to know about their comeback after 5 years. I heard your song 'Make it' and just fell in love with the song, the visuals just everything. Then I started watching videos about 2PM on variety shows. 2PM show, Wild beat in Australia, etc. After that, there was no going back. I became a Hottest, a proud one. I was going through a tough time because of my career but watching 2PM's variety shows really helped me overcome my stress. Because of 2PM I used to laugh in those tough times. And now I am really obsessed with 2PM and I am too happy that I got to know about a group having handsome, hot and dorks. I really want to visit 2PM's concert one day and if God's will I want to meet the group. Thank you for coming back. I love you 2PM. Kim Minjun(Jun.k), Nichkhun Horvejkul, Ok Taecyeon, Jang Wooyoung, Lee Junho, Hwang Chansung. 2PM FIGHTING!

From

Aishwarya Anand

India

Also Read: WATCH: CNBLUE get played like a fiddle in the Oater inspired thrilling MV for ‘Love Cut’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.