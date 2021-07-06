Dear Oppa: An Indian KINGMAKER thanks KINGDOM for creating new concepts and making great music

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Moupiya from India dedicates her sweet letter to the KINGDOM. Read her letter below.

KINGDOM debuted on February 18, 2021 with their debut mini album ‘History of KINGDOM: Part I. Arthur' and the title track ‘Excalibur’. Safe to say, they have one of the most unique and interesting group concepts- each member represents a king in history. Dan (King Dan of Denmark), Arthur (King Arthur Pendragon), Mujin (First Emperor of Japan, Emperor Jinmu), Louis (King Louis XIV), Ivan (King Ivan IV), Jahan (Shah Jahan) and Chiwoo (King Chiyou of China)- these are the stage names of all the members. The Medieval concept is very rarely used as a MV concept, let alone as a group concept, therefore KINGDOM will have a lot of eyes on them and with the way they have planned their themes and storyline- we are sure that they’ll impress those eyes!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Moupiya from India to KINGDOM. Read her letter below.

Dear Kingdom,

I'm here to tell you thanks for creating these amazing albums . I never thought that a 2021 rookie group would become so close to my heart . First of all , I want to congratulate you on your first comeback "History of Kingdom Pt.II Chiwoo" . Secondly , I still can't believe the fact that"Excalibur" is a debut mv, like the powerful vocals, the perfect stage performance and most importantly the members' hard work steals the show . In the case of Karma , it has taken a spot in my "on repeat" playlist. Eternity is such a calming song . I fell for you the day I listened to Picasso randomly . Your 8 letters cover has to be one of my favourite cover songs till now. I just hope that more people will come to know about you someday. There will be a whole world only for Kingmakers . I wish you all the best in your career. Dann , Mujin , Arthur , Ivan , Louis , Chiwoo , Jahan , stay happy and safe . Thank you all for working so hard and providing us amazing tracks . I love you my seven Kings.

From- Moupiya

Also Read: Karma MV: KINGDOM members fight against 'fate' & 'karma' in this time travel inspired comeback

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Share your comment ×