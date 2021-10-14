Dear Oppa: An Indian Minoz became bewitched by Lee Min Ho’s smile, eyes and hairstyle

Lee Min Ho is one of the most popular Asian actors working today. Born on June 22, 1987, he is known as an extremely versatile actor. Lee Min Ho began acting in small roles in high school but shot to fame after his iconic role as rich bad boy Goo Joon Pyo in the hit Korean drama ‘Boys Over Flowers’ (2009), which garnered him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. The breakthrough role led to other leading-man roles in the popular dramas ‘Personal Taste’ (2010), ‘City Hunter’ (2011), ‘The Great Doctor (aka Faith)’ (2012), ‘Heirs’ (2013) and ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’ (2016-2017), bringing many more acting awards and accolades.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Koyel from India to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

Dear Lee min Ho oppa,

I'm Koyel, a 23 years old girl from India. I'm your biggest fan.when I saw your series 'THE HEIRS'. just fell in love with you.your smile,your hair, your eyes just make me crazy. There are many actresses but you're the best.you are full of happiness.Your album songs are very nice. your voice just makes me feel happy. Your dancing moves are also superb. I have seen all your series a thousand times just for your smile and your dedication. Your smile is the best. keep smiling. keep happy with ur family & friends. I wish that I've got a chance to meet you and many of your fans. I am also eagerly waiting for 'THE HEIRS' season 2 with the same couple minshin and please please please please at least see my insta message. I know you have lots of work to do but please please just see it for once. Lots of love from India. Please come to India very soon. Your Indian fans are waiting for you. I pray for good health,good wealth & sooooooooo much happiness for you. Your crazy fan

Koyel from India.

Also Read: WATCH: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae In share a sorrowful love story in ‘Snowdrop’ teaser

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.