Dear Oppa: An Indian Minoz confesses her love for Lee Min Ho and admires his ‘mesmerising smile’

Lee Min Ho is one of the most popular Asian actors working today. Born on June 22, 1987, he is known as an extremely versatile actor. Lee Min Ho’s popularity extends well beyond the borders of Korea into China and other countries throughout the world and even has his very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Beijing. Lee Min Ho began acting in small roles in high school but shot to fame after his iconic role as rich bad boy Goo Joon Pyo in the hit Korean drama “Boys Over Flowers” (2009), which garnered him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. The breakthrough role led to other leading-man roles in the popular dramas “Personal Taste” (2010), “City Hunter” (2011), “The Great Doctor (aka Faith)” (2012), “Heirs” (2013) and “The Legend of the Blue Sea” (2016-2017), bringing many more acting awards and accolades. In addition to acting, Lee Min Ho also has released two music albums and is a popular endorsement model. In 2014, a Chinese entertainment magazine dubbed Lee Min Ho the winner of its “Asian Male God” poll.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sophia Francis from India to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

Dear Lee Min Ho Oppa,

Firstly I would like to thank this platform for giving me a chance to try my luck. Secondly I'm a big fan from India who dreams of coming to Seoul to see you perform live. I always watch your videos on youtube especially I love the one where you said follow me, follow me. That smile is mesmerizing. See, I'm truly your fan. I'm crazy about you and fall more in love whenever I see you on instagram being so humble, kind and loving to your fans. I wish I get that opportunity once in my life. I fell in love with you after enjoying Boys over flowers. I forced all my loved ones to watch it and they all loved it and that was just the beginning, in no time I watched all your series and movies. You are an amazing artist. I literally watched many of your shows more than thrice. It washes away all my pain and worries. Thank you for giving us this gift. You have not only made me crazy about you but of your country as well, it's culture, traditions, festivals all excites me. I order Korean food from online, I even tried making kimchi. The funniest part is these days men try impressing me by speaking a few Korean words. That's how crazy I'm about you. I wish I could show the sketches I drew of you. A fan who can't wait any longer for your next show. I sincerely pray to God to bless you abundantly with lots of happiness and health.

P.S. I love you

Always and forever,

Sophia Francis

(India)

Also Read: Dear Oppa: An Indian Minoz recalls the first drama that introduced her to Lee Min Ho

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.