Dear Oppa: An Indian Minoz declares Lee Min Ho as her favourite actor and her ‘inspiration’

Lee Min Ho is one of the most popular Asian actors working today. Born on June 22, 1987, he is known as an extremely versatile actor. Lee Min Ho began acting in small roles in high school but shot to fame after his iconic role as rich bad boy Goo Joon Pyo in the hit Korean drama “Boys Over Flowers” (2009), which garnered him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. The breakthrough role led to other leading-man roles in the popular dramas “Personal Taste” (2010), “City Hunter” (2011), “The Great Doctor (aka Faith)” (2012), “Heirs” (2013) and “The Legend of the Blue Sea” (2016-2017), bringing many more acting awards and accolades. In addition to acting, Lee Min Ho also has released two music albums and is a popular endorsement model. In 2014, a Chinese entertainment magazine dubbed Lee Min Ho the winner of its “Asian Male God” poll.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Rupali Prasad from India to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppa,

I am Rupali Prasad from India, one of your biggest among the million.I hope you are doing great.I really don't know how to start,I don't know how much of my feelings for you I will be able to confess.....but still i am giving it a try. I watched all your drama's and like always you never failed to surprise your minoz. I want to thank you oppa through this letter for giving such great dramas and movies.Everytime i watched you,those moments became special and memorable. During my rough time I was able to pull through thinking of you. You have been an ' inspiration' to me and to everyone who has watched you.You are not only my favourite actor but my idol too. I can't take my eyes off you....you look so amazing oppa but your heart is more beautiful. Everything about you is very special. Your smile is so adorable....You have a big heart full of love, love and kindness. You are so humbled towards your fans.....and lastly, no matter what you do or will be doing in future these fans of yours will always be by your side supporting, loving and admiring you and last but not the least thanks for bringing smiles on millions of faces..oppa.

Lots of love from Rupali..Keep smiling, stay healthy and safe.

Saranghae Oppa.

Also Read: Lee Min Ho shares what fans can expect from his YouTube channel 'Lee Min Ho Film' in the coming future

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.