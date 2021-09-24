Dear Oppa: An Indian Minoz describes the best aspects of every Lee Min Ho’s characters

Lee Min Ho is one of the most popular Asian actors working today. Born on June 22, 1987, he is known as an extremely versatile actor. Lee Min Ho began acting in small roles in high school but shot to fame after his iconic role as rich bad boy Goo Joon Pyo in the hit Korean drama ‘Boys Over Flowers’ (2009), which garnered him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. The breakthrough role led to other leading-man roles in the popular dramas ‘Personal Taste’ (2010), ‘City Hunter’ (2011), ‘The Great Doctor (aka Faith)’ (2012), ‘Heirs’ (2013) and ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’ (2016-2017), bringing many more acting awards and accolades.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Nayanraj from India to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

I'm a very big fan of yours. I've always wanted to meet you and this is the biggest dream of life. Your smile is the cutest thing I have ever seen in my life...and this makes me madly fall for you again and again. I like you as(Jeon Jin Ho, Lee Yun seong,Choi Young, Kim Tan, Heo Joon jae, Lee Gon) but I love you as "Gu Jun Pyo". I myself don't know how many times I have watched BOF. Each time I watch this drama I watch it as if I'm seeing it for the first time with the same kind of excitement and this makes me madly fall for you. Since watching Boys Over Flowers for the first time I became your fan. And the role "Gu Jun Pyo" just attracted me with his curly hair, cute smile.....From then I watched all of your drama's starting from "Non-stop, I'm Sam, Mackerel Run, Secret campus,Line romance, Personal taste, City Hunter, Faith, The Heirs, The legend of the blue sea and also The king Eternal Monarch". And I have also watched your movies too. Out of all, "Gangnam Blues" is my favourite one. And I listen to your song "My Everything" at least once a day. I think you are my longest crush. It's been almost two year since I've fallen for you and I'm still a huge fan of yours. And I'm sure that you'll be my life long crush. I've always wanted to meet you. I have no regrets even if I die after meeting you once. Frankly talking every morning and the night before going to bed I pray to the god that "please grant me a wish of meeting Minho at least once" and as soon as I wake up in the morning you'll be the first person whom I would see since your on my phone's wallpaper. As I've already said, your smile is the cutest thing I have ever seen in my life. I love your smile. I'm sure that one day I'll be meeting my love " Gu Jun Pyo". I'm always living in fiction just because I feel that I'm staying closer to you. There are times when my friends call me picchi girl(mad girl) since my gallery is filled with your photos more than mine. Oppa thanks to you, the dream of meeting you gave me an inspiration to learn korean and now I can read,write and speak an intermediate level of korean. I'm sure that I'll be able to write a letter to you once again in korean. I hope that I'll be meeting you once I graduate from the University. I would like to congratulate you for being the first south korean celebrity to have 20 million followers on instagram. Have a prosperous and healthy life. I wish you a bright and joyful future ahead. Thank You so much for all your wonderful roles so far. And All the very best for your new project "Pachinko".

Your big fan signing off!!!

With loads of love,

Nayanaraj

Bengaluru.

India.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.