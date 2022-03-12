Dear Oppa: An Indian Minoz gushes Pachinko star Lee Min Ho's genuine eyes have acting skills of another league

Minoz are counting down the days for when Lee Min Ho makes his highly-awaited drama comeback with Pachinko, premiering on March 25. Till then, we will always have the beloved Hallyu star's classic dramas to revisit from time to time; whether it be Boys Over Flowers and The Heirs to The Legend of the Blue Sea and a more recent one, The King: Eternal Monarch. Lee Min Ho is that classic combination of versatile actor meets gorgeous specimen, as witnessed by his amazing shows!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Gauri Singh from India to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter (Note: This letter was sent on January 12, 2021) below:

Dear Lee Min Ho Oppa!

I am Gauri Singh from India. Today is 18th October 2020 and it's my birthday. I turned 18 today. I always wanted to write to you. It was a part of my TO-DO List.

Let me start from the beginning. The ways in which the universe introduced you to me. It was a random YouTube video. I was scrolling through the endless chain and then I stopped on one cover page. It had you. You looked unbelievable, almost godly. The video featured some scenes from your drama 'Legend of the Blue Sea'. My heart fluttered. It sure did. I knew this one thing, that I wanted to know all about this handsome guy. The next thing I know, I watched the whole drama. Absolutely loved it. Since then, I have binge-watched all your dramas and movies and even the shortest of videos featuring you. You are that amazing person who introduced the world of Korean cinema to me. Otherwise, I would have been devoid of such remarkable stories. I admit that I have watched many k dramas since then but I am and will always be loyal to you as you are my No. 1 favourite person.

I will be the first in line to cheer for you and wish luck for you.

I absolutely adore you. I am not hesitant to say that I LOVE YOU and your work. I am not the one to cry while watching dramas but I remember I cried in the scene when Heo Joon Jae went to save his father and the conversation they had. I cried when Heo Joon Jae met his mother. I cried when he struggled to retain the woman whom he loved in his memories with all his heart. That desperation and sincerity in your eyes and the way you act. You are a gem. Your eyes, I think, they have acting skills of another league. They seem so genuine. I cried when Kim Tan announced holding his real mother's arm that he is illegitimate. I have noticed one thing similar in all your characters that they are very dependable. That strong sense of safety, love, affection and longing is worth to die for.

Be it 'Boys Over Flowers', 'The Inheritors' or 'The Legend of the Blue Sea' or 'The King: Eternal Monarch', your acting bring strength out of the scarred pasts of your characters. You are the cutest. No doubt, I smile goofily like some lovesick idiot whenever I come across your cute face. You seem like a knight in shining armour. My heart races when I see your clicks on Instagram.

Oppa! You see when you went to serve in the military, I missed you so much that I marked the day of your return on my calendar with a small heart and your initials 'LMH'. When I will become established as an author and achieve my dream, I promise I will learn Korean and watch all your work again and listen to you singing, I promise I will come to South Korea at least once in my life. I may not be able to see you in person but I will always be grateful to be in the same place where you are and wander in those streets you may have strolled some time. What are your favourite flowers? Tell me. Whatever they are. They are my favourite too from now. I will raise them as a token of my admiration for you.

With love and high regard,

Gauri Singh

P.S. Wish me luck for my exams. I love you.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: An Indian Minoz wonders how Lee Min Ho can be 'fantastic, outstanding & beautiful at the same time'

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Join the biggest community of K-drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.