Dear Oppa: An Indian Minoz lists one thing from every Lee Min Ho show that made her believe in love again

The King: Eternal Monarch’s Lee Min Ho is one of the most popular Korean actors of all time, having some classic K-Dramas in his roster. Some of the dramas he has been a part of, has helped in spreading the Hallyu Wave across the world, and are even considered classics. The recognition, huge love (and success) that Boys Over Flowers, The Legend of the Blue Sea, City Hunter received, had the media dubbing him as the ‘Hallyu King’.

With many eyes on him, he’s currently filming a new drama series titled ‘Pachinko’ based on a novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee and is a character-driven drama. The Oscar-winning Youn Yuh Jung is also a part of it.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Anjana from India to the actor, Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

Dear Lee Min-Ho,

I am Anjana writing you this letter from India, a land of diversities. Well, my first encounter with you was when I watched the drama ‘Boys Over Flowers’, where you portrayed a wealthy young man from high school. The transformation of the character from an attitude boy to a cute boyfriend quite impressed me. Then in “The Legend of the Blue Sea”, a handsome scam artist with killer looks swept me away. The gangster attire with great action sequences in “City Hunter”, a good looking rich high school boy falling for a girl from poor economic background in “The Heirs” you were making me fall for you all over again. A stylish young man with perfect looks aspiring to be successful by his own hard work in “Personal Taste” inspired me. Moreover I was mesmerized to see you being a trusty friend and a caring partner at the same time.

‘True love is finding your soulmate in your best friend’ and so do I agree with it after watching you in “Personal Taste”. I recognized he was the ideal man in my thoughts who respected his partner’s dreams and always held her close by his heart, being her best friend. In this world of constant change, the concept of love has taken a new and modern form. But your characters made me believe that there is ‘love’ and it is all about respect, care and affection for each other. You will always remain as my ideal man of love. Acing all the characters with ease like a pro, your smile flatters me. Good wishes for your future projects, Hoping to see you on screen soon. Here is an ardent fan dreaming to meet you, who knows when?

From,

Anjana

India,

24years

