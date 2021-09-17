Dear Oppa: An Indian Minoz lists the reasons why Lee Min Ho is extremely special and talented

Lee Min Ho has been the resident heartthrob of Hallyu Wave ever since its conception and still holds the same amount of love and respect because of his bright personality, chiseled looks and amazing acting skills. Any drama he has worked on has gotten an immense amount of success to the point where his upcoming dramas have really created a buzz in the scene. Like the Minoz today, many fans were introduced to their first on screen love through Lee Min Ho.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Nishi from India to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

Dear Lee Minho,

I am from India. I like 14 korean actors, but you happen to be special because of 1) Your ability to smile despite going through hard situations and seeing things positively, requires lot of courage to do that, 2) You show your true self, 3) Your confidence, honesty and simplicity, 4) your ability to reciprocate the love that you receive from people. I liked all the roles that you played till now, but my favorites are Kim Tan, Choi Young and Joon Jae. I love the way you answer spontaneously in your interviews. Whenever I see you on youtube or drama, I start blushing. You are the first person, from whom I heard that “ghosts are cute”. You look more handsome in formal dress because of your height. I wish I could meet you and take one simple and one crazy photo with you. Take care and stay healthy.

Lots of Love

Nishi

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.