Dear Oppa: An Indian Minoz loves how Lee Min Ho treats his fans with care and gratitude

Lee Min Ho is one of the most popular Asian actors working today. Born on June 22, 1987, he is known as an extremely versatile actor. Lee Min Ho began acting in small roles in high school but shot to fame after his iconic role as rich bad boy Goo Joon Pyo in the hit Korean drama ‘Boys Over Flowers’ (2009), which garnered him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. The breakthrough role led to other leading-man roles in the popular dramas ‘Personal Taste’ (2010), ‘City Hunter’ (2011), ‘The Great Doctor (aka Faith)’ (2012), ‘Heirs’ (2013) and ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’ (2016-2017), bringing many more acting awards and accolades.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sohini Nanda from India to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

Dear Lee min ho oppa,

I have always wanted to express my unconditional love for you and it all started the moment I started watching boys over flowers.You were the first person who caught my attention with your excellent acting skill and good looks.In the episode where jun pyo tells his friends that jandi might have fallen for him even though she doesn't show it was the moment I fell for your charms and cute personality.Not only are you talented but a good person too.You always treat your fans who are minoz lovingly and passionately express your love and gratitude to them.My dream is to be an actress someday and hope to work with you in a korean drama,I know my expectations are high but wheres the harm to atleast to dream about being with someone you love the most.I love you Lee Min ho oppa from all my heart and you're the first person that has place in my heart after my mom.Hope you read my letter someday oppa,keep making good dramas and movies and have more success in your life.Fighting!Love you alot oppa

Your loyal fan,

Sohini Nanda

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.