Dear Oppa: An Indian Minoz realised true meaning of love because of Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho has been the resident heartthrob of Hallyu Wave ever since its conception and still holds the same amount of love and respect because of his bright personality, chiseled looks and amazing acting skills. Any drama he has worked on has gotten an immense amount of success to the point where his upcoming dramas have really created a buzz in the scene. Like the Minoz today, many fans were introduced to their first on screen love through Lee Min Ho.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Ananya from India to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

First off all I would like to thank you for giving me this platform because when we write letter there are feelings attached to it and when you post the letter it feels like an opportunity that the letter will be read by our idol so thank u very much

Dear Lee min Ho oppa this is Ananyaa from India this is a letter for you because you made me realise in love because of you I understood what love is I love a person but I was just lost in love I didn't knew what love is it just felt like I was falling but then I started watching your shows and by watching them I recalled all my dreams of a fairytale because of you I again started waiting for my prince charming I learned to wait for love to fight for love it's just you taught me basic concept of love despite of everything you will always be my idol and Saranghae oppa and yes I am the same girl who texted you daily even in Korean I seriously want to see you once!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.