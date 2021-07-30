Dear Oppa: An Indian Minoz recalls the first drama that introduced her to Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho is an actor, singer, and model currently represented by MYM Entertainment. Lee started to act In his second year of high school, and by his senior year, had joined Starhaus Entertainment. Once trained, Lee landed small roles in several television dramas. His breakthrough role, and the one he is best known for, came in 2009 when he was cast as the lead, Gu Jun Pyo, in 'Boys Over Flowers'. He is also known for his notable roles in dramas like ‘City Hunter’, ‘Personal Taste’, ‘The Heirs’, ‘Legend of the Blue Sea’ and his most recent drama ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’. In 2021, he is set to star in the Apple TV+ drama, ´Pachinko’.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Zang Denzongpa from India to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppa Lee ,

My name is Zang Denzongpa from Sikkim Gangtok India (24 age)I am a very huge fan of u since I was in class 7 that time I watched ur series Boys Over Flowers for the first time .I have watched every movies n series till now.I have listened every songs which has been sang by you.All are my favorite.I have missed city hunter but surely watch this time...Thank you for entertaining us n keep making fall for u.

So lastly, take good care of ur health n keep shining...

Also Read: Make some tough choices & we'll reveal whether you are Team Main Lead or Team Second Lead

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.