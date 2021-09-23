Dear Oppa: An Indian Minoz recounts the first time she came across Lee Min Ho and fell in love

Lee Min Ho has been the resident heartthrob of Hallyu Wave ever since its conception and still holds the same amount of love and respect because of his bright personality, chiseled looks and amazing acting skills. Any drama he has worked on has gotten an immense amount of success to the point where his upcoming dramas have really created a buzz in the scene. Like the Minoz today, many fans were introduced to their first on screen love through Lee Min Ho.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Shaina Parbin from India to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

There are many things that I can express about you . You are my favourite k-actor since I start watching k dramas . After I saw you , I know the feelings what a fan feel for her favourite . How a fan far away to know about her idol . The first drama I saw of yours is The Hires and from since I mad for you . After I saw your drama my journey started for watching k dramas . To get to know you better, I searched about you on google and read the news about you , learning Korean hangul and memorization but still not successful but it still continues. The only reason I opened social sites was because of you . When I didn't engage in social sites , I thought there are less fans of yours in our country but after some research and following some fan pages, I am shocked because there are so many crazy fans following from our country and also from various nations. From that moment I am mad for you and love you so much. The most important thing about you is that I love your cute smile which has stolen a lot of fans' hearts and also mine .When I am angry or disturb my mind I see your face and magically my anger disappears so much that I love you. Your hairstyle also suits you so much but in BOF you looked cute ju jun pyo . Your eyes are like the shining sun. So please god take care of yourself and be happy always .Oppa there are many friends and relatives of mine questions me why I like you rather than our actor but I really can't explain them the love of mine for you and please don't never ever cry in dramas or real life because it's really hurts me .Be brave in real life like king Lee Gon. We all love you so so so much . Always stay happy and healthy oppa with a lot of love and wishes.

Also Read: 4 Breathtaking characters pursued by the talented ace of GOT7, Park Jin Young

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.