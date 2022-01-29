Dear Oppa: An Indian Minoz says Lee Min Ho brings the biggest smile to her face

Lee Min Ho’s impressive acting skills have earned him a massive fan following. With a number of iconic roles to his name in shows like ‘Boys Over Flowers’, ‘The Heirs’ and ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’, Lee Min Ho’s fans are justified in their love and appreciation for the talented actor. While Lee Min Ho is set to greet us through ‘Pachinko’, soon, we have another letter for the actor!

Today’s heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Nikita Barua from India to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below:

Hello, my dear love Lee,

My name is Nikita Barua and I am from India. I won't say that I am your biggest fan as there are a lot of them, but I am truly in love with you. Since the day I watched you in ‘The Heirs’, ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ and in ‘Boys Over Flowers’, I have fallen for you. Whenever I see you on TV it brings the biggest smile to my face, my heart suddenly starts beating so fast. I follow you on Instagram also, I always see your pictures and it brings a big smile to my face. It's my dream to see you once face to face, to talk with you and tell you my feelings.

You don't even know I exist on this planet but if I had one wish which could come true then I want to meet you once and tell you how much I love you.

I love you the most.

One of your fans,

Nikita from India

