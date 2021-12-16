Dear Oppa: An Indian Minoz was awestruck when she saw Lee Min Ho’s character on ‘Boys Over Flowers’

Lee Min Ho is one of the most popular Asian actors working today. Born on June 22, 1987, he is known as an extremely versatile actor. Lee Min Ho began acting in small roles in high school but shot to fame after his iconic role as rich bad boy Goo Joon Pyo in the hit Korean drama ‘Boys Over Flowers’ (2009), which garnered him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. The breakthrough role led to other leading-man roles in the popular dramas ‘Personal Taste’ (2010), ‘City Hunter’ (2011), ‘The Great Doctor (aka Faith)’ (2012), ‘Heirs’ (2013) and ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’ (2016-2017), bringing many more acting awards and accolades.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Shreya from India to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

Dear Lee Min Ho Oppa!

Have you ever experienced nervousness and excitement at the same time? Well, that's something I am going through right now as I write about my Lee Min Ho’s charisma.

Your personality struck me like lightning when you first entered Shinhwa High along with his F4 members in “Boys Over Flowers”. Well, it was my first time watching a korean drama, post which, the list goes endless.

One of the biggest things that one can do is to bring a smile on someone's face and you do that to millions of people every single day. It's surreal how just his smile takes away all my stress and sadness. Even after watching your dramas, songs, interviews, movies in plenty, it still feels like it's the first time. With each successive work of yours, my respect and love for you rises exponentially. Congratulations for your 15 glorious years. Wishing you all happiness, good health and success in the near future. May you reach even greater heights in life.

Thank you!

Shreya Bhusnur

India

