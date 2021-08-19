Dear Oppa: An Indian Minoz watches Lee Min Ho’s dramas as a remedy for those lonely days

Lee Min Ho is one of the most popular Asian actors working today. Born on June 22, 1987, he is known as an extremely versatile actor. Lee Min Ho began acting in small roles in high school but shot to fame after his iconic role as rich bad boy Goo Joon Pyo in the hit Korean drama “Boys Over Flowers” (2009), which garnered him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. The breakthrough role led to other leading-man roles in the popular dramas “Personal Taste” (2010), “City Hunter” (2011), “The Great Doctor (aka Faith)” (2012), “Heirs” (2013) and “The Legend of the Blue Sea” (2016-2017), bringing many more acting awards and accolades. In addition to acting, Lee Min Ho also has released two music albums and is a popular endorsement model. In 2014, a Chinese entertainment magazine dubbed Lee Min Ho the winner of its “Asian Male God” poll.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Koyal Bharti from India to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

My name is Koyal Bharti and I am from India living in a small city of Uttar Pradesh. It's my first time writing a letter to someone like you. May god always shower blessings on you. Always shine like a start and be handsome and healthy always. Although I don't know whether you read this letter or not, I am still writing my feelings in the hope that you will read it. It has been six years since I first saw you in a koreanmix song. I don't know how time flies so fast with you. Whenever I feel sad or depressed there is only you, your dramas and videos which always motivates me. You are the only person with whom I share my feelings with your photos which I always have on my phone ."I feel that my love will be longer than my life, so that's why in this life, my love won't end". It is true that I truly fell in love with you (saranghae oppa). The day I saw you and till now and maybe in future too I feel like I don't need anyone in my life. I wish in my lifetime there will come a time when I meet you at least for once. Now it's time to finish the letter. I hope that one day you'll become the most known person in the whole world and please come to India for once. Stay Safe and Stay Healthy forever .

Your loving fan

Koyal Bharti

Uttar Pradesh, India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.