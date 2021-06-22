Dear Oppa: An Indian Minoz wishes Lee Min Ho a Happy Birthday & says his smile has the power to make her smile

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Bhargavi from India dedicates her sweet letter to the Hallyu Wave superstar, Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

It’s difficult to talk about top Korean actors and not find Lee Min Ho’s name in it. Lee Min Ho is synonymous with the Korean drama world like no other actor is. Being a classic favourite of many, the actor, model and singer made his way to the top with ‘Boys over Flowers’ first, and soon went on to star in popular K-Dramas since then. The actor celebrates his birthday today, on June 22. Minoz all over the world are sending him best wishes, gifts and heartfelt letters. Here is one from an Indian Minoz to him too!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Bhargavi from India to the heartthrob Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

Dear Lee Min Ho (Oppa),

I am from INDIA. I am Bhargavi. I am a big fan of yours. Wish you a happy happy birthday (in advance) Stay strong, stay healthy, may god bless you and I wish all your dreams come true.

I thought that seeing dramas is waste of time, and I was not interested in dramas, but I have seen 1st drama "Legend of Blue Sea" of Lee min Ho. From this drama I became a big fan of Lee Min Ho and all Kdramas. I started searching to see all his dramas. I have seen "Boys Over Flowers", "Personal Taste", "Heirs", "City Hunter", “The King Eternal Monarch", "Faith", "Legend of the Blue Sea" and "Our school’s ET".

His smile makes me happy. He is so humble and great person. I have never seen such a person who makes others happy with his cute smile. There are crores of people who feel happy and make them smile with your cuteness, handsomeness and smile.

And once again HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU (IN ADVANCE). BE HEALTHY, TAKE CARE, AND I am eagerly waiting for your drama. I wish I could see you in more dramas.

Saranghamnida, Oppa

Love,

Bhargavi

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×