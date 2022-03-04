Dear Oppa: An Indian MINOZ writes about her dream to meet ‘Boys Over Flowers’ star Lee Min Ho
South Korean actor Lee Min Ho has been the gateway for many into the world of K-dramas, through his iconic role of Gu Jun Pyo in the hit series, ‘Boys Over Flowers’ (2009). He went on to have a number of notable lead roles in dramas like ‘Personal Taste’ (2010), ‘City Hunter’ (2011), ‘The Heirs’ (2013), ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’ (2016), and ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ (2020).
Today's sweet letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Harini Murugan from India to Lee Min Ho. Read their letter below.
To my Lee Min Ho,
In 2014, a beautiful drama named ‘Boys Over Flowers’ made me fall in love with you. From that day to today, every day and every moment is connected with you.
I can't tell how much I love you, being a MINOZ I feel like spending time with you. Your dimpled smile, your eyes and totally you are my world. My days start with you and end up with you. So many people may come into my life but you're irreplaceable.
My only dream is to meet you and say I’ve loved you for a very long time and will always love you.
