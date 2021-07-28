Dear Oppa: An Indian NamPyeon feels comforted by Eric Nam’s music and considers him their safe place

Eric Nam is known as one of the most polite idols and for good reason- he is always welcoming and warm to his juniors and seniors alike. He was born and raised in the US and even pursued his higher studies there before he came to South Korea to become a singer. He has a long entertainment career and is now a co-founder of the popular podcast company ‘Dive Studios’ where he and many other k-pop idols host their podcasts like Tablo, Kard’s BM, Ashley Choi, 15&’s Jimin, BTOB’s Peniel, etc.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Moryom from India to Eric Nam. Read her letter below.

Dear Eric Nam,

I hope you know that there are people like me in India who appreciate you and your work. Your music is so comforting and for me your voice is the most beautiful voice in the world . Whenever I listen to your songs aka masterpieces I feel so safe and during my lowest times it gives me hope that everything will be fine soon ! You are one of those few artists in my life whose music is timeless. I can listen to you forever without getting bored. I'm 100% sure that you've heard numerous fans around the globe saying this and here's another one saying this :Thank you for everything Eric,thank you for being my comfort ! Thank you for all the hard work, patience, sacrifice, and love that you put into your work & thank you very much for sharing your talents with us

This letter can never do justice to my appreciation and my love for you and your music Hope you are doing well there

stay safe and be happy

Love from India fighting Eric !!

Love from NamPyeon

- Moryom

